GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

GitLab stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,822,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,146,916. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GitLab by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

