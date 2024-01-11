Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $482.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 49.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

