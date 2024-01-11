Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOODO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

