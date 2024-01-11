Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ALTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

