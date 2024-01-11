Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
ALTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
