Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 223,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 258,485 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $36.49.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

