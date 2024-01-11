Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 173,730 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.30.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

