Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 173,730 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.30.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
