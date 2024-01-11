Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,417 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 122,882 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. Virginia National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.