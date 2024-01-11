Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 1.6 %

GORO stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

