Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.40

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 13167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

