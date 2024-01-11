Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 3,170 ($40.41) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

