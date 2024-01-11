Gradient Investments LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

