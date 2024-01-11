Gradient Investments LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $304.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.32 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

