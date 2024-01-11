Gradient Investments LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $264.12 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

