Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.