Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

