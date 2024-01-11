Gradient Investments LLC Sells 358 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

