Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 72.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

