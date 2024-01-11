Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Up 464,100.0% in December

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 464,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,629. Green Globe International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

