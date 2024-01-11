Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,356,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 5,837,599 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Grifols Stock Down 11.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835,253 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grifols by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Articles

