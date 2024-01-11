Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,328 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.07. 426,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

