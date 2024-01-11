Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 224 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.58 and a 200 day moving average of $376.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

