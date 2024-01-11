Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 796 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after buying an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.06. 291,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

