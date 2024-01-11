Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 825 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.61.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.