Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

