Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.54. 285,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

