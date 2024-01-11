Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 687,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.