Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Down 0.9 %

National Grid stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

