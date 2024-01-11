Grove Bank & Trust Has $809,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 846,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,719. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

