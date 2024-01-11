Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.