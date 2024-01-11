Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

