Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VB traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 173,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,680. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

