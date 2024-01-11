Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.87. 467,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

