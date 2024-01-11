Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.28. 16,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 66,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. The company had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

