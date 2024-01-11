GS Chain (LON:GSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 700000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
GS Chain Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.42.
About GS Chain
GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.
