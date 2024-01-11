GSG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 218,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

COWZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,997 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

