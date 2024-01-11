GSG Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. GSG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFMO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.95. 16,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

