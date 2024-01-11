GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,747 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.31. 485,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

