GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,608 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 608,236 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

