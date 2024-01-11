GSG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,608 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 608,236 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.