GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.0 %

FDL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 167,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.