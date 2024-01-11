GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,744. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $106.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.