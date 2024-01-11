GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,261. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.59.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

