GSG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

