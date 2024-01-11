GSG Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAKK. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $231,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,811. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.43. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $309.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

