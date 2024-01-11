GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 396.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 167,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

