GSG Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
IUSG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,873. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $105.13.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
