GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.38.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

