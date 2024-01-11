GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,816 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 79,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,730. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

