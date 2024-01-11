Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

