Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 340,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,598. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
