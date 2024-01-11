Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 340,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,598. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.