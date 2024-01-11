Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 56,253 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4,672.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $100.66. 484,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,475. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.