Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 56,253 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4,672.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $100.66. 484,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,475. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $102.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

